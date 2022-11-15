Elgin police chief responds after union's 'no confidence' vote

After city management came to her defense Monday following a vote of no confidence by members of the police union, Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley released a statement of her own Tuesday.

"I appreciate the support of the City Manager and share in his belief on why the vote occurred," she said in the statement. "I and my command staff have always had an open door policy and look forward to addressing any concerns union members may have."

On Monday, the Elgin Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #54 said in a statement that a union vote of no confidence in Lalley and her command staff was passed "overwhelmingly" on Nov. 7. The union claimed her command strategy has created an unsafe work environment.

Lalley's command staff is composed of Deputy Chief Adam Schuessler, Cmdr. Kevin Senne, Cmdr. David Lesko and Cmdr. Steven Bianchi.

The statement said the union "has attempted to address issues of historically low morale, poor leadership, and mismanagement for numerous years but has been rebuffed. Chief Lalley has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Member's complaints and concerns, instead blaming these concerns and issues on outside parties and responding that the reports of low morale involve only a small group of officers."

On Monday, City Manager Rick Kozal disputed the union's allegations. He said in a statement that he supports Lalley and her staff and that the vote arrives during the onset of labor contract negotiations with the union and in the wake of disciplinary action that saw an officer fired.

"There is no substance supporting the baseless allegations made in PB&PA Unit 54's statement," Kozal's release stated. "My support for Chief Lalley, Deputy Chief Schuessler and Commanders Senne, Lesko and Bianchi in leading the Elgin Police Department is not diminished by the union's self-interested action."

Lalleys' brief statement on Tuesday added that she values, respects and "will continue to support the members of the department. They, along with the community, will continue to be my top priorities."