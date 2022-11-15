Cook County tax bills posted online; Paper bills expected in early December

Cook County's Second Installment property tax bills have been posted online at cookcountytreasurer.com, where bills can be viewed, downloaded and paid with no added surcharge.

"My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills," county Treasurer Maria Pappas said in an announcement Tuesday. "We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay. A paper bill will be in your mailbox on or around the first of December."

Property tax payments are due Dec. 30. You can download your tax bill and make a payment by visiting the treasurer's website, selecting the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free," and entering your address or Property Index Number (PIN).

There is no fee if you pay online from your bank account. You can also print your bill and bring it to any Chase Bank location, including those outside Cook County.

You can also pay at more than 100 community banks where you have an account or at the Treasurer's Office.

Other services available online including downloading a copy of your tax bill, searching for $84 million in available refunds, and checking property tax exemptions.