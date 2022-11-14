Members of Elgin police union vote "no confidence" in Chief Ana Lalley

Members of the union representing 150 sworn Elgin police officers completed a formal "vote of no confidence" in Chief Ana Lalley last week, saying her command strategy has created an unsafe work environment.

A statement released Monday by the union said the vote of no confidence in Lalley and her command staff was passed "overwhelmingly" on Nov. 7.

Lalley's command staff is comprised of Deputy Chief Adam Schuessler, Commander Kevin Senne, Commander David Lesko, and Commander Steven Bianchi.

"The Elgin Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #54 has attempted to address issues of historically low morale, poor leadership, and mismanagement for numerous years but has been rebuffed," the union said in the statement. "Chief Lalley has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Member's complaints and concerns, instead blaming these concerns and issues on outside parties and responding that the reports of low morale involve only a small group of officers. Membership has concerns regarding Chief Lalley's professionalism and leadership specifically regarding trust, lack of respect for other staff and Union Membership, mismanagement, staffing, transparency, nepotism, and favoritism."

Lalley, who was sworn in as chief in 2018, deferred comment, saying the city manager's office would release a statement. That statement is expected later this afternoon.

The union statement says Lalley has "created and fostered a toxic work environment in which she surveilles and engages in anti-union rhetoric and actions, fails to properly staff the Patrol Division, misallocates resources at multiple levels, lacks internal transparency, engages in disparate discipline, and in which she fails to trust subordinates, specifically front line supervisors (sergeants and lieutenants), to make decisions."

They blame that environment for the turnover in her previous command staff and other staff members.

The union's vote comes as city officials have spent the past year debating several policing reforms. Chief among them is the possible creation of a civilian review board to provide input into misconduct allegations.