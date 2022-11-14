Lake Zurich board to hold budget workshop
Updated 11/14/2022 4:02 PM
Lake Zurich village trustees will meet as a committee of the whole Wednesday to conduct their 2023 budget workshop.
Village staff members will offer a presentation highlighting 2022 accomplishments and anticipated 2023 projects, followed by board member discussion.
The proposed budget can be found at https://lakezurich.org/DocumentCenter/View/11832.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Lake Zurich Police Department, 200 Mohawk Trail.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.