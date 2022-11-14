Lake Zurich board to hold budget workshop

Lake Zurich village trustees will meet as a committee of the whole Wednesday to conduct their 2023 budget workshop.

Village staff members will offer a presentation highlighting 2022 accomplishments and anticipated 2023 projects, followed by board member discussion.

The proposed budget can be found at https://lakezurich.org/DocumentCenter/View/11832.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Lake Zurich Police Department, 200 Mohawk Trail.