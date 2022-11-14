'He was really special': Retired Mundelein pastor Kenneth Press has died

Kenneth Press, former pastor of Mundelein's Community Protestant Church, has died. Courtesy of Kristan Funeral Home

Visitation will begin Tuesday afternoon for a former pastor of Community Protestant Church in Mundelein.

The Rev. Kenneth Press, most recently of Lake Bluff, died Friday. He was 82.

A Kansas native who grew up in Missouri, Press went to Elmhurst College and then to seminary. He served at churches in Detroit and Rockford before landing at Community Protestant Church in 1973. He served there until retiring in 2004.

"Dad was all about building relationships with people," said one of his daughters, Anne Tussing, of Grayslake. "Helping people through happy and sad times was very important to him."

Former Mundelein Trustee Ray Semple and his siblings were among the church members confirmed by Press as youths. Press also officiated Semple's wedding ceremony with wife, Debbi, and he remained a trusted adviser during Semple's years on the village board.

"We had some heart-to-heart discussions over the years when it came to my role as a village trustee and votes on things like video gaming," Semple said.

Semple said Press "was well-liked and respected in Mundelein."

In addition to his church work, Press served as a hospital and police chaplain and was a United Way board member.

Press also enjoyed woodworking, golf, carving, and model trains.

"He was really special," Tussing said. "He was so loving and caring and wise."

Press is survived by his wife, Sarah, daughters, Anne Tussing and Ellen Mutscher, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Community Protestant Church, 418 N. Prairie Ave., Mundelein.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Ivanhoe Cemetery, 21150 W. Route 176, near Mundelein.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Protestant Church in Mundelein or the United Protestant Church of Grayslake, 54 S Whitney St.