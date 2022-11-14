Elgin leaders say they still support Chief Lalley after police union vote of "no confidence"

Members of the union representing 150 sworn Elgin police officers completed a formal "vote of no confidence" in Chief Ana Lalley last week, saying her command strategy has created an unsafe work environment.

But city managers says they still support the chief and her staff.

A statement released Monday by the union said the vote of no confidence in Lalley and her command staff was passed "overwhelmingly" on Nov. 7. Lalley's command staff is composed of Deputy Chief Adam Schuessler, Cmdr. Kevin Senne, Cmdr. David Lesko and Cmdr. Steven Bianchi.

"The Elgin Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #54 has attempted to address issues of historically low morale, poor leadership, and mismanagement for numerous years but has been rebuffed," the union said in their statement. "Chief Lalley has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Member's complaints and concerns, instead blaming these concerns and issues on outside parties and responding that the reports of low morale involve only a small group of officers.

"Membership has concerns regarding Chief Lalley's professionalism and leadership specifically regarding trust, lack of respect for other staff and Union Membership, mismanagement, staffing, transparency, nepotism, and favoritism."

Lalley, who was sworn in as chief in 2018, deferred comment to the city.

City Manager Rick Kozal disputed the union's allegations, saying in a statement Monday evening that he supports Lalley and her staff and that the vote arrives during the onset of labor contract negotiations with the union and in the wake of disciplinary action that saw an officer fired.

"There is no substance supporting the baseless allegations made in PB&PA Unit 54's statement," Kozal's release stated. "My support for Chief Lalley, Deputy Chief Schuessler and Commanders Senne, Lesko and Bianchi in leading the Elgin Police Department is not diminished by the union's self-interested action."

The union statement says Lalley has "created and fostered a toxic work environment in which she surveilled and engages in anti-union rhetoric and actions, fails to properly staff the Patrol Division, misallocates resources at multiple levels, lacks internal transparency, engages in disparate discipline, and in which she fails to trust subordinates, specifically front line supervisors (sergeants and lieutenants), to make decisions."

The union blames that environment for the turnover in her previous command staff and other staff members.

Kozal said Lalley balances the "sometimes competing needs of the community and the police department.

"Chief Lalley has remained a tireless supporter for Elgin's police officers while also advocating for continual improvement in the progressive policing practices that have come to define the Elgin Police Department," he said in his statement.

The union did not release the specific results of the vote. David Amerson, staff attorney for the union, said he hoped to do so Wednesday.

The union's vote comes as city officials have spent the past year debating several policing reforms. Chief among them is the possible creation of a civilian review board to provide input into misconduct allegations.