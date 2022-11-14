Cook County prosecutors undecided on new R. Kelly trial

Cook County prosecutors on Monday asked for more time to decide on whether to prosecute R&B star R. Kelly on sexual abuse charges involving four Chicago-area women.

At a brief hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, Assistant State's Attorney Tene McCoy Cummings told Judge Lawrence Flood that the prosecution still is assembling transcripts from Kelly's trials in federal court in New York and Chicago, where the singer has already been convicted on charges related to having sex with underage girls. Cummings asked for another 30 days to review the records. Flood set the next hearing in the case for Dec. 13.

