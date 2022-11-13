Winter weather advisory with up to 5 inches of snow in the suburbs

The suburbs could see its first sustained blast of wintry weather this week, as snow is expected to arrive Monday night and impact Tuesday morning's commute. Daily Herald File Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for a storm system that could bring up to 5 inches of snow in some suburbs or at least slushy roads.

It's part of the expected first sustained blast of wintry weather this season, as snow mixed with temperatures as low as the teens and wind chills in the single digits are on the way, forecasters said.

Accumulations are expected to slow travel during parts of Tuesday morning's commute. Then "snow rates may exceed 1 inch per hour from late afternoon Tuesday to early Wednesday due to lake effect snow showers," the weather advisory says.

While snow could accumulate in McHenry, Lake, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties, "little to no snow accumulation is expected along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline," the advisory says. The weather service warns of slushy accumulations on roadways.

There is a 70% chance of precipitation during the day Tuesday, with temperatures from 35 to 38, with lows of 26 to 33.

There's a 50% chance of precipitation during the day Wednesday with temperatures from 36 to 38. Wednesday night's lows are expected to be 21 to 29.

Much colder temperatures will arrive Friday, the weather service said, with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s.