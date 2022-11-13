Three taken to hospital after disturbance aboard O'Hare-bound United flight

Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a gate at the airport at about 6:02 a.m., after receiving a report about the disturbance.

"A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement. "We're grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first."

The disturbance remains under investigation by Chicago police and the FBI, authorities said.