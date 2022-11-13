Police investigating threat about Lake Villa middle school's dance
Updated 11/13/2022 9:20 PM
Lake Villa police are investigating a threat made on Palombi Middle School's school dance Friday night.
The Lake Villa Police Department said in a Facebook post that Lake Villa and Antioch police officers responded to the school and began investigating when the threat was reported. The threat was determined to be not credible, the department said.
The police remained at the school until all students were picked up by their parents.
The threat remains under investigation, Lake Villa police said.
