Garage, two vehicles burned in Round Lake house fire

A house fire in Round Lake left a garage and two vehicles burned.

The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said the family in the home on Dahlia Lane was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. They were able to escape without injury.

One person was evaluated on the scene but not taken to the hospital.

The family has been displaced and are working with the Red Cross to get accommodations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.