Brace yourselves; Freezing temps, snow moving into the suburbs this week

The suburbs could see its first sustained blast of wintry weather this week, as snow is expected to arrive Monday night and impact Tuesday morning's commute. Daily Herald File Photo

The suburbs should see its first sustained blast of wintry weather this week, as snow mixed with temperatures as low as the teens and wind chills in the single digits are on the way, forecasters say.

Along with wardrobe adjustments, commuters should plan to adjust their travel schedules when they head to work Tuesday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Chicago expect snow beginning Monday night, with accumulations expected to slow travel during parts of Tuesday morning's commute.

The weather service said there is a continued likelihood of snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with a chance of flurries remaining throughout the week.

Monday's forecast calls for temperatures between 39 and 44 degrees during the day, then dipping to below freezing at night. There is a 70% chance of precipitation during the day Tuesday, with temperatures between 35 and 38, and then a 50% chance of flurries Tuesday night, with temperatures between 26 and 33.

Light snow is expected to continue Wednesday, with a 50% chance of precipitation during the day and temperatures between 36 and 38.

Wednesday night is expected to feature light lake effect snow and temperatures between 21 and 29.

Much colder temperatures will arrive Friday, the weather service said, with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s Friday into the weekend.