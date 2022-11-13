16 St. Ignatius students injured after truck crashes into hockey team bus; police allege DUI

A tractor-trailer rig shows damage after it crashed into a school bus Saturday evening in Indiana, injuring 16 students from St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago. Courtesy of Warsaw, Indiana, police

Sixteen students from St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago were injured after their school bus flipped when a tractor-trailer rig crashed into it Saturday evening in Indiana. Courtesy of Warsaw, Indiana, police

Sixteen students from St. Ignatius College Prep were injured when a tractor-trailer rig crashed into their bus Saturday evening in Indiana.

The speeding and swerving semi struck the bus around 8 p.m. in Warsaw, about 50 miles south of South Bend, Warsaw police said in a statement.

On board the bus were 23 student-athletes from the St. Ignatius junior varsity boys Wolfpack hockey team and two coaches. The team was headed to a hotel from dinner after competing in a tournament earlier in the day at Culver Military Academy in Indiana.

Police said they arrested the truck driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges have not been announced. Officers on the scene "detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his person and in the cab of the semi," according to police.

