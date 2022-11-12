Suburban Skyview: New floodwater basin, ball fields at Nicholas-Dowden Park

Heavy rains in 2017 left much of Libertyville's Crane Boulevard and surrounding streets under water. Kayakers were seen paddling along Nicholas-Dowden Park.

Since then, plans have been put in motion to address the flooding problem. Last week, the Highlands Subdivision Flood Control project continued at the southeast corner of Crane Boulevard and South Dymond Road. In June, officials awarded a construction contract of around $6.4 million for the work.

A 38.5-acre stormwater basin has been dug after the former softball fields, batting cages, storage building and parking along Dymond Road were removed. New ball fields are now being built. and sidewalks are being poured.

Libertyville Village Engineer Jeff Cooper says the project is going great and is on schedule.

"The earthwork has been essentially completed apart from some final grading. All major utility work has also been completed, which included various pipe connections into the newly-constructed basin, as well as substantial structure and box culvert improvements along Crane Boulevard," he said.

Future park work improvements on the north side of Crane Boulevard will include a playground, a new basketball court, two pickleball courts, a linear skate park, a native garden swale and a walking loop.

Cooper said the project will resume in early 2023 to build remaining amenities including a storage building for the softball association, batting cages and grass growth throughout the open spaces.

"Staff is very pleased with the progress thus far and looks forward to a successful completion in 2023," Cooper said.

