World War II veteran receives Bronze Star he earned 77 years ago

Pfc. Edward Bedno, who was wounded in Okinawa, Japan, on May 20, 1945, received the Bronze Star in front of more than 100 veterans during a ceremony Friday at the Mundelein High School Annex Building. Courtesy of Mundelein School District 120

Army Pfc. Edward Bedno sat in a wheelchair before more than 100 veterans Friday morning, waiting to finally receive the Bronze Star he earned 77 years ago.

The Mundelein resident earned the medal, along with a Purple Heart, after being wounded in combat in Okinawa, Japan on May 20, 1945. Now, during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Mundelein High School annex, he finally was going to have the medal pinned to his chest.

"He actually never received the medal itself," said Nicholas Konz, president of the Lake County Veterans Assistance Commission and service officer for Mundelein American Legion Post 867. "This was well-deserved. It's only given to those who have earned the utmost respect from their fellow soldiers."

The Bronze Star Medal is the fourth highest ranking award a service member can achieve. It is given to a soldier who distinguished himself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service in connection with military operations against an armed enemy.

After reading a written statement from Bedno about his experience in Okinawa, Konz explained the meaning of the Bronze Star Medal. He finished his introduction with a sharp command: "Veterans: ten-hut!"

As veterans stood at attention, Sgt. Major Jose Nazario, wearing his dress blues, leaned over Ed Bedno and gently pinned the Bronze Star onto his coat, covering the left side of his chest. Bedno smiled as the veterans applauded.

Vietnam-era veterans also received an honor during the program. They each were presented with a 50th anniversary pin.

The program, which began with the national anthem sung by the Mundelein High School Master Singers and Honors Concert Choir, included speeches by two veterans, and MHS senior Jackson Zerillo, a U.S. Navy enlistee graduating in 2023.

After the program, the veterans, led by a VFW Honor Guard and the Mundelein High School drum line, paraded through the school where staff members lining the hallways met them with cheers. They finished the program by marching into the gymnasium where they were met by applause from the student body.