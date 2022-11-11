'Veterans fight for peace': Suburban ceremonies mark Veterans Day
Veterans Day events across the suburbs Friday paid tribute to those who've served and fought for the nation.
About 100 people filled the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin Friday to honor veterans during the city's annual ceremony. At Heritage Elementary School in Streamwood, students saluted the flag and listened to speakers at a Veterans Day assembly. And in Elk Grove Village, VFW Post 9284 dedicated the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Park at a special ceremony.
Elgin's event featured music by the Elgin High School band and comments from Mayor David Kaptain and local historian Jerry Turnquist, among others.
The honor guard from American Legion Post 57 offered a rifle salute outside the window of the ballroom, followed by the playing of taps before the honor guard closed the ceremony by retiring the colors.
"A celebration like this is important, because it's about the end of the war," Kaptain said. "Veterans fight for peace, nobody wants to go to war. That's what Veterans Day is about."