 

'Veterans fight for peace': Suburban ceremonies mark Veterans Day

    Heritage Elementary School students salute as they carry out flags to kick off their Veterans Day assembly Friday in Streamwood. Rick West | Staff Photographer

    U.S. Army veteran Chandler Swan of Elgin salutes the colors during Elgin's annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Centre of Elgin Friday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

    Roy Parker of Elgin American Legion Post 57 bows his head during a moment of silence at Elgin's annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Centre of Elgin Friday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

    Rose Martinez and members of American Legion Post 57 fire a volley Friday during the rifle salute at Elgin's annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Centre of Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Air Force Lt. Col. Gina Stamaglio, left, American Legion Post 216 Cmdr. Art Ellingsen and Alexander Brinke from VFW Post 9284 salute during the Veterans Memorial Park dedication and ceremony Friday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      VFW Post 9284 and others dedicated the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Park Friday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      The new emblem for the Space Force is one of the additions at Veterans Memorial Park in Elk Grove Village. A special dedication and ceremony Friday was held there. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Air Force Lt. Col. Gina Stamaglio passes Mayor Craig Johnson after speaking at the VFW Post 9284 Veterans Memorial Park dedication Friday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      A rifle salute was part of the VFW Post 9284 Veterans Memorial Park dedication Friday in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    Second-grader Tenille Hull smiles before the start of a Veterans Day assembly Friday at Heritage Elementary School in Streamwood. Rick West | Staff Photographer

    Jennifer Jenkins wipes away a tear after speaking to kids at a Veterans Day assembly at Heritage Elementary School in Streamwood about the Wounded Warrior project and caring for her injured brother. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 11/11/2022 6:08 PM

Veterans Day events across the suburbs Friday paid tribute to those who've served and fought for the nation.

About 100 people filled the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin Friday to honor veterans during the city's annual ceremony. At Heritage Elementary School in Streamwood, students saluted the flag and listened to speakers at a Veterans Day assembly. And in Elk Grove Village, VFW Post 9284 dedicated the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Park at a special ceremony.

 

Elgin's event featured music by the Elgin High School band and comments from Mayor David Kaptain and local historian Jerry Turnquist, among others.

The honor guard from American Legion Post 57 offered a rifle salute outside the window of the ballroom, followed by the playing of taps before the honor guard closed the ceremony by retiring the colors.

"A celebration like this is important, because it's about the end of the war," Kaptain said. "Veterans fight for peace, nobody wants to go to war. That's what Veterans Day is about."

