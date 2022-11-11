Police investigate report of shots fired at Yorktown Center
Updated 11/11/2022 5:25 PM
Police are investigating after a report of shots fired at Yorktown Center in Lombard.
Officers responded about 3 p.m. Friday, the police department said. Authorities said there is no active threat to the public.
