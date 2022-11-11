OK, now it's really cold. Here's what experts say about controlling your heating bills.

A smart thermostat has a built-in Amazon Alexa that lets you use voice commands to adjust the temperature. Courtesy of Ecobee

Changing an air filter in the HVAC furnace system is one way to help it run better and keep costs down. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite recent swings in the Chicago region's weather, winter is coming -- and with it higher energy use and bills.

Energy efficiency experts say there is a range of low-cost changes you can make around the house to save on your heating bill, in addition to larger improvements like buffing your insulation and upgrading your HVAC system.

And managing your winter heat bill efficiently can not only help your budget, but it can help the climate, experts say.

Because the majority of Americans' heating systems run directly on fossil fuels, cutting back on heating also means cutting back on your carbon footprint. That's because burning fuel like oil, natural gas and propane -- which is derived from oil and natural gas refining -- releases carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

According to the University of Utah's Department of Atmospheric Sciences, if everyone in the U.S. adjusted the thermostat by one degree, it would reduce annual carbon emissions by 7.2 teragrams, or the amount of carbon released by 1.4 million people in one year.

On the no-cost end of the spectrum for savings at the home front is setting your thermostat as low as possible, while keeping comfortable. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting the thermostat to around 68 degrees Fahrenheit while you're awake and lowering it while you're asleep or away from home.

If you keep the temperature down for more than eight hours at a time, you can save up to 1% on your energy bill for each degree you turn the thermostat down, according to the Department of Energy.

"Even just a small difference, a degree or two, could have a big impact on your bill," said Tom Dominguez, a communication manager with ComEd. "Heating is one of the highest energy users during the winter, so consider dropping a couple of degrees, particularly if you're going to be gone for a while."

Dominguez added that a smart thermostat can take the job of efficiently adjusting the temperature off your hands by learning your habits and automatically adjusting it for you, though the price range and compatibility of the gadgets vary.

To help your heating system perform optimally, Dominguez said, making sure heating vents are clear of furniture and other obstructions is important, along with cleaning and replacing your air filters once every three months.

"When those things get clogged, they make your equipment work a little harder to circulate air. And when that happens, they use more energy," he said.

Taking advantage of nature can also make a difference in your bill if you open your shades when the sun is shining and close them at night to help with insulation. You can look for air leaks near windows, outlets or doors and take a trip to the hardware store to insulate those areas as well.

If you aren't sure where to start, Dominguez pointed to ComEd's free home energy audit, which includes a virtual or in-person home visit to help determine where you can save the most.

Lauren Salz, CEO and co-founder of climate technology company Sealed, offers a number of additional tips for saving on energy during the winter.

Sealed helps homeowners figure out where they should make long-term energy investments -- such as air sealing the attic or switching out old HVAC systems with electric heat pumps -- and then connects customers with local installers.

"There's only so much control you can have over your energy usage with your behavior, and to keep a baseline of safety and comfort. You really do need to make infrastructure changes in your home to really move the needle," Salz said. "If you're experiencing a problem during the winter, you're experiencing it next winter, too."

Sealed covers the upfront cost of improvements and gets paid back with energy reductions over time. The company, whose founder and president Andy Frank is a Glen Ellyn native, expanded its coverage area to the Chicago metro region this summer.

Whether the changes are big or small, Salz said, it's not too late to weatherize your home, adding that upgrades that keep you warm during the winter will also help out in the long run by keeping you cool during the summer.

• Jenny Whidden is a Report For America corps member covering climate change and the environment for the Daily Herald. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see https://www.reportforamerica.org/newsrooms/the-daily-herald-2/