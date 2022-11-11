Illinois hospitals averaging 1,100-plus COVID patients daily this week

Illinois hospitals are treating an average of 1,108 COVID-19 patients each day over the past week, according to records from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That's up about 20 patients from the seven-day average a week ago.

Monday, hospitals reported 1,182 COVID-19 patients, the most since mid-September, IDPH figures show.

The most recent figures from Wednesday show 1,109 patients being treated for the respiratory disease.

IDPH officials all report 147 of the COVID-19 patients reported Wednesday are in ICU beds.

The state health agency isn't expected to update new data until Monday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

Since Nov. 4, IDPH is reporting 38 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 35,327 since the outset of the pandemic.

IDPH officials are also reporting the state is averaging 2,187 new cases a day over the past seven days. Essentially at the same level it was a week ago.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Cook County and the five suburban collar counties are all at low community risk levels for transmission, meaning no additional precautions are recommended to avoid the virus.

The CDC is also reporting 12.8% of the eligible population of Illinois residents 5 and older have received doses of the most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster that specifically targets the prevalent strains of the disease. That amounts to more than 1.5 million of the state's roughly 12.8 million residents.

"The U.S. is currently facing its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade, with young children and seniors most at risk," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Vaccines remain our best tools to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19 and flu. I strongly recommend all that have not gotten full protection from COVID-19 and the flu to get vaccinated right away."