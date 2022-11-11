Highland Park unveils new temporary memorial honoring seven killed in Fourth of July shooting

Highland Park unveiled a temporary memorial Friday at the Rose Garden next to city hall remembering the seven people killed in the Fourth of July mass shooting.

The quiet and contemplative garden is at 1707 St. Johns Ave. It features individual plaques remembering the seven fallen, designed with input from each family's designated contact.

The city provided flowers for community members to lay them at the Rose Garden memorial and at the intersection of St. Johns and Central, where a makeshift memorial had been in place since after the shooting.

Plaques remembering the victims in English and Spanish also have been installed at St. Johns and Central.

City officials will be planning a permanent memorial based on feedback from victims, victims' families and the public.

"The city is cognizant that numerous victims are still recovering from physical injuries and are currently unable to participate in these discussions. Plans for the permanent memorial will be discussed in the new year," according to an official statement.