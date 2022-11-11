 

Highland Park unveils new temporary memorial honoring seven killed in Fourth of July shooting

  • Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering visits a temporary memorial in the Rose Garden next to city hall honoring the seven people killed in the July 4 shooting.

  • Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, right, wipes away tears as she walks with Councilmember Annette Lidawer during the opening of a temporary memorial in the Rose Garden next to city hall honoring the seven people killed in the July 4 shooting in Highland Park.

  • A temporary memorial in the Rose Garden next to city hall honors the seven people killed in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park. The memorial was unveiled to the public Friday.

  • Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks during the opening of a temporary memorial in the Rose Garden honoring the seven people killed in the Fourth of July shooting.

  • Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, left, and City Manager Ghida Neukirch during the opening of a temporary memorial in the Rose Garden next to city hall in remembrance of the seven victims of the July 4 shooting.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/11/2022 6:16 PM

Highland Park unveiled a temporary memorial Friday at the Rose Garden next to city hall remembering the seven people killed in the Fourth of July mass shooting.

The quiet and contemplative garden is at 1707 St. Johns Ave. It features individual plaques remembering the seven fallen, designed with input from each family's designated contact.

 

The city provided flowers for community members to lay them at the Rose Garden memorial and at the intersection of St. Johns and Central, where a makeshift memorial had been in place since after the shooting.

Plaques remembering the victims in English and Spanish also have been installed at St. Johns and Central.

City officials will be planning a permanent memorial based on feedback from victims, victims' families and the public.

"The city is cognizant that numerous victims are still recovering from physical injuries and are currently unable to participate in these discussions. Plans for the permanent memorial will be discussed in the new year," according to an official statement.

