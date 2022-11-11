 

Elk Grove Village man who paid $175K gives up dream of going to space

  • Shefket Chapadjiev, shown at right with Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, paid $175,000 15 years ago for a ticket on Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceship.

    Shefket Chapadjiev, shown at right with Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, paid $175,000 15 years ago for a ticket on Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceship. Courtesy of Shefket Chapadjiev

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 11/11/2022 3:54 PM

Shefket Chapadjiev watched a beaming Richard Branson and his fellow space tourists floating 53 miles above Earth last year on a spaceflight years in the making.

But for the 84-year-old Elk Grove Village man, his own dream of spaceflight has felt like a distant, dying star.

 

Chapadjiev, who paid $175,000 15 years ago for a ticket on Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceship, finally got tired of waiting and asked for a refund. After having previously been urged to keep waiting just a little longer, this time he got it.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 