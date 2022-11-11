Elk Grove Village man who paid $175K gives up dream of going to space
Updated 11/11/2022 3:54 PM
Shefket Chapadjiev watched a beaming Richard Branson and his fellow space tourists floating 53 miles above Earth last year on a spaceflight years in the making.
But for the 84-year-old Elk Grove Village man, his own dream of spaceflight has felt like a distant, dying star.
Chapadjiev, who paid $175,000 15 years ago for a ticket on Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceship, finally got tired of waiting and asked for a refund. After having previously been urged to keep waiting just a little longer, this time he got it.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
