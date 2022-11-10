Two people hurt in five-vehicle crash on Route 53 at Algonquin Road

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a five-vehicle collision on northbound Route 53 near Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows late Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said District 2 troopers were called to the crash scene at approximately 11:31 a.m.

The northbound lanes were closed at the crash scene for the investigation, but all lanes reopened at about 1:21 p.m., police said.