Two people hurt in five-vehicle crash on Route 53 at Algonquin Road
Updated 11/10/2022 2:29 PM
Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a five-vehicle collision on northbound Route 53 near Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows late Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police said District 2 troopers were called to the crash scene at approximately 11:31 a.m.
The northbound lanes were closed at the crash scene for the investigation, but all lanes reopened at about 1:21 p.m., police said.
