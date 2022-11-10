Cook County property tax sale set for next week

If you haven't paid your property taxes in Cook County, those taxes could be sold at auction next week and the property foreclosed upon.

Unpaid tax bills for thousands of Cook County properties could be put on the auction block next week.

The Cook County treasurer's office will run the tax sale Nov. 15-18, when delinquent tax bills that had been due in 2021 will available.

More than 45,000 homes, businesses and land in the county qualify, officials said in a news release. More than $169 million in unpaid taxes are due on those properties.

Delinquent property owners were mailed notices about the auction, which places liens on properties. Lists of delinquency properties were published in newspapers, too.

If the property owner doesn't pay a lien after the auction, the lien owner can foreclose on the property.

Owners can avoid their properties being seized by paying delinquent taxes and interest before the sale.

Under state law, annual tax sales are conducted 13 months after tax due dates. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed tax sales for a few years.

Check if your taxes are delinquent by visiting cookcountytreasurer.com.