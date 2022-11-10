Chuy's in: Garcia makes another run for mayor of Chicago

Portraying himself as the "coalition builder" Chicago needs, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia will join the crowded race for mayor on Thursday, determined to defeat the incumbent, Lori Lightfoot, with or without his lifelong allies in the Chicago Teachers Union.

During a wide-ranging interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Garcia said he would love to unite the progressive movement he has championed for a lifetime -- but is prepared to go it alone if it's too late for that in the first round of balloting. He's confident he can force Lightfoot into a runoff, and the progressive family will reunite behind him then.

"Folks know me. ... They know what I've done. I know we will eventually get their support. I'm the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. ... No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago Machine [longer] than myself," the 66-year-old Democrat said.

• Full report at Chicago Sun-Times.