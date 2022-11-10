Are you ready for winter? Here comes some snow this weekend

Winter is on its way to the Chicago area.

Subfreezing temperatures and scattered snow flurries are expected throughout the area this weekend, beginning with a major cool down tonight, according to forecasts from meteorologists at the National Weather Service Romeoville office.

Though the area is expecting near-record warmth today, temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s tonight.

Highs may reach the low 50s Friday, but that will be closer to midnight and then temperatures will steadily drop into the 20s by nighttime.

Saturday is when the snow is expected to arrive. Currently, forecasts call for scattered flurries throughout the day with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the lower teens.

The snowfall isn't expected to result in much accumulation or cause any travel issues.

Sunday should be mostly sunny, but still cold with a high in the mid-30s.