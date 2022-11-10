7 years after suing COD, former President Breuder could receive $4 million to settle lawsuit

More than seven years after former President Robert Breuder sued the College of DuPage board for wrongful termination, trustees are poised to sign off on a deal that would pay him $4 million to end the long-running and expensive litigation.

Trustees are expected to vote on the possible settlement during a special meeting scheduled for 7 tonight at the Glen Ellyn-based college.

If the deal is approved, Breuder will receive $4 million from the college's insurance provider, Illinois Community College Risk Management Consortium. Breuder then would end his lawsuit against the board, and the board would drop a counterclaim it filed against him in 2018.

Tonight's vote comes more than seven years after Breuder claimed in a federal lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired.

Breuder filed his lawsuit in October 2015, one day after being fired. The suit names the board and four former members -- Kathy Hamilton, Deanne Mazzochi, Frank Napolitano and Charles Bernstein.

Hamilton, Mazzochi, Napolitano and Bernstein voted on Oct. 20, 2015, to fire Breuder roughly five months before he was scheduled to step down with a $763,000 severance package.

Breuder's lawsuit claims Hamilton, with the help of the other trustees, ran a "malicious and wrongful scheme" that "tarnished" his professional reputation while trampling on his contractual and constitutional rights.

The lawsuit also claims the defendants decided to terminate Breuder "long before October 20, 2015, based solely on their personal interests and political agendas."

The lawsuit is still in the discovery phase.

Illinois Community College Risk Management Consortium, a risk pool of state community colleges, has assumed the cost of defending the COD during the years of litigation. Now the insurance provider has directed that the lawsuit be settled "in order to avoid further expense," according to a staff memo to the COD board.

Court records show that the consortium has spent more than $9 million defending the COD board and the former trustees. Of that amount, more than $3.7 million was spent on costs related to the handling of Hamilton's defense.

During his time at COD, Breuder oversaw a $550 million transformation of its Glen Ellyn campus. But his tenure also was filled with discord, including a 2014 "no confidence" vote by faculty members. That faculty vote was among several factors that prompted trustees to seek a change in school leadership.

In his lawsuit, Breuder claims he was denied due process. He alleges that a board-approved investigation into his activities during his tenure as president was a "witch-hunt" that resulted in no evidence of wrongdoing.

Mazzochi, Napolitano, Bernstein and the board have denied those allegations.

The board's vote to fire Breuder voided the school's $763,000 severance package with him -- a package approved by a previous board and staunchly opposed by Hamilton and her allies.