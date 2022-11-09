Traffic delays expected at Elk Grove intersection
Updated 11/9/2022 12:09 PM
Elk Grove Village officials are warning of potential traffic delays over the next several weeks at the intersection of Biesterfield and Arlington Heights roads.
The expected delays are the result of ongoing work to upgrade Arlington Heights Road, which will involve stopped traffic, lane switches and potentially long delays.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through the intersection or seek alternate routes to avoid this area when possible.
Article Comments
