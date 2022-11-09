GOP incumbent Ugaste wins race for 65th state House seat

Incumbent state Rep. Dan Ugaste won a third term representing Illinois House 65th District, defeating Democrat Linda Robertson.

Ugaste, a Republican, had 23,554 votes to Robertson's 19,446, according to unofficial results in Kane and DuPage counties.

Ugaste is a Geneva resident and attorney. Robertson is a scientist and small business owner who lives in St. Charles.

"I'm happy to have won again," Ugaste said. "People in the new 65th have spoken the same as the ones in the prior 65th, they elected me. I'm doing what they're sending me there for."

Robertson said she enjoyed working on her campaign.

"I had such phenomenal support from incredible people," she said. And we did not get support from the Democratic Party of Illinois. It was all grassroots, and I'm so proud of what my team did."

Robertson nearly missed being on the ballot after a challenge was filed alleging that her petition circulators used the wrong paperwork -- but the state electoral board ruled that she could stay.

Robertson's campaign also criticized Ugaste as "extreme," citing his voting record on various issues, including women's reproductive rights and his Illinois Right to Life rating as fully pro-life with exceptions for rape and incest.

Ugaste had responded that he votes for reasonable laws -- not extreme ones.

In an unexpected twist, Ugaste's former campaign chairman Greg Marston announced last month that he was endorsing Robertson as the better candidate.

Marston's reason for dropping his support for Ugaste was that the candidate's platform was "disconnected from the core values of today's society."

But Ugaste said he believes he voted with his district the entire time he's been in Springfield and chalked it up to differing opinions within a district.

The 65th District covers portions of Kane and DuPage counties, including Elgin, South Elgin, St. Charles, Campton Hills, Hampshire, Huntley, Pingree Grove, Batavia, Geneva and Wayne.