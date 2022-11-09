 

Dems feared they might lose state Supreme Court majority but ended up extending their control

  • Mary Kay O'Brien unseated Michael J. Burke in the Illinois Supreme Court's 3rd District.

  • Judge Elizabeth Rochford defeated former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran for the District 2 seat on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 11/9/2022 4:19 PM

Democrats went into Tuesday's election fearing they might lose their slim majority on the Illinois Supreme Court, but they ended up extending their control after a hard-fought -- and expensive -- campaign.

Democratic candidates won both vacant seats, giving the party a 5-2 majority on the high court.

 

Appellate Justice Mary Kay O'Brien declared victory Wednesday morning in a nail-biter in the 3rd District against incumbent Republican Justice Michael J. Burke. The race was neck andneck for much of election night as results slowly trickled in.

With nearly 95% of the vote counted, O'Brien got 50.6% of the vote. Burke released a statement Wednesday morning congratulating O'Brien..

The margin of victory was wider in the 2nd District. With 95% of precincts reporting, Judge Elizabeth Rochford got 54% and her Republican opponent, Mark Curran, received 46%.

