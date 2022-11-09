Dems feared they might lose state Supreme Court majority but ended up extending their control

Judge Elizabeth Rochford defeated former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran for the District 2 seat on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Democrats went into Tuesday's election fearing they might lose their slim majority on the Illinois Supreme Court, but they ended up extending their control after a hard-fought -- and expensive -- campaign.

Democratic candidates won both vacant seats, giving the party a 5-2 majority on the high court.

Appellate Justice Mary Kay O'Brien declared victory Wednesday morning in a nail-biter in the 3rd District against incumbent Republican Justice Michael J. Burke. The race was neck andneck for much of election night as results slowly trickled in.

With nearly 95% of the vote counted, O'Brien got 50.6% of the vote. Burke released a statement Wednesday morning congratulating O'Brien..

The margin of victory was wider in the 2nd District. With 95% of precincts reporting, Judge Elizabeth Rochford got 54% and her Republican opponent, Mark Curran, received 46%.

