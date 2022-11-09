Democrats hold on to majority on Illinois Supreme Court
Updated 11/9/2022 1:51 AM
Democrats held on to their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday night as Judge Elizabeth Rochford declared victory in one of two vacant seats up for grabs.
Rochford thanked her supporters about 10:30 p.m. after her Republican opponent, Mark Curran, called to concede in the newly drawn suburban 2nd District.
"I'm so proud of what we accomplished; we're just getting started," Rochford told a cheering crowd.
In the Western and Southwestern suburban 3rd District, Appellate Justice Mary Kay O'Brien held a scant 51%-49% lead over incumbent Republican Justice Michael J. Burke, with 86% of precincts counted.
