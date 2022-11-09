Aurora bank robbed Wednesday evening
Updated 11/9/2022 10:47 PM
The man who robbed an Aurora bank on Wednesday is still at large, according to the Chicago FBI.
At 5:34 p.m., police responded to Associate Bank at 1952 W. Galena Boulevard. Authorities said a masked man armed with a gun robbed the bank before running away.
He is described as a Black man approximately 30 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin to medium build and wearing a blue T-shirt, a Chicago Bulls cap, glasses and a shoulder-length wig.
Anyone with information should call the FBI (312) 421-6700 or send an email to tips.fbi.gov.
