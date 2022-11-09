Aurora bank robbed Wednesday evening

Authorities say this man robbed the Associate Bank at 1952 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora on Wednesday. Courtesy of the FBI

The man who robbed an Aurora bank on Wednesday is still at large, according to the Chicago FBI.

At 5:34 p.m., police responded to Associate Bank at 1952 W. Galena Boulevard. Authorities said a masked man armed with a gun robbed the bank before running away.

He is described as a Black man approximately 30 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin to medium build and wearing a blue T-shirt, a Chicago Bulls cap, glasses and a shoulder-length wig.

Anyone with information should call the FBI (312) 421-6700 or send an email to tips.fbi.gov.