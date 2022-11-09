 

Aurora bank robbed Wednesday evening

  • Authorities say this man robbed the Associate Bank at 1952 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora on Wednesday.

By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/9/2022 10:47 PM

The man who robbed an Aurora bank on Wednesday is still at large, according to the Chicago FBI.

At 5:34 p.m., police responded to Associate Bank at 1952 W. Galena Boulevard. Authorities said a masked man armed with a gun robbed the bank before running away.

 

He is described as a Black man approximately 30 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin to medium build and wearing a blue T-shirt, a Chicago Bulls cap, glasses and a shoulder-length wig.

Anyone with information should call the FBI (312) 421-6700 or send an email to tips.fbi.gov.

