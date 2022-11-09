 

$3 million bail stands for Grayslake man

  • Michael Drees

    Michael Drees

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/9/2022 7:50 PM

A Grayslake man who is accused of threatening to kill two 16-year-old students and shoot up their school has been denied a reduction in his $3 million bail, the Lake County state's attorney's office said Wednesday.

Authorities allege Michael Drees, 18, made the threats over Snapchat.

 

Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Dino Katris said during a Nov. 2 bond hearing that Drees also threatened to dismember the victims and kill their families. Drees' bail was set at $3 million then. He would have to post $300,000 to be released pretrial.

Drees will appear in court again Nov. 29.

