 

Underwood has early lead over Gryder in 14th Congressional race

  • Republican Scott Gryder and Democrat Lauren Underwood are candidates for the 14th Congressional District seat.

Updated 11/8/2022 7:50 PM

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville was off to an early lead as votes were counted Tuesday night.

Underwood faced a challenge from Oswego Republican Scott Gryder in Illinois' 14th Congressional District. But with about 2% of ballots counted, unofficial results showed Underwood leading 3,135 to 2,021, which gave her about 61% of the vote.

 

Underwood and Gryder were on opposite sides of virtually all key issues.

Gun control was a particular dividing line. While Underwood supported enacting some new restrictions, Gryder -- chair of the Kendall County Board -- said existing laws need to be enforced better rather than creating new ones.

On abortion, Underwood called the recent Supreme Court decision striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and its abortion-rights protections "a tragedy." Gryder, on the other hand, called Underwood's stance "extreme" and said he would support a federal abortion ban.

Underwood was a much more successful fundraiser than Gryder. Through mid-October, Team Underwood had raked in about $6.5 million for TV ads and other campaign expenses. Gryder's total was well shy of $1 million.

The new 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

