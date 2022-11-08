Tax hike for $16.5 million Antioch Township community center appears headed for defeat

Antioch Township's request to voters to borrow $16.5 million by issuing bonds to build a combination township hall and multipurpose senior center appeared to be on the road to defeat Tuesday. Courtesy of Antioch Township

A request in Antioch Township to pay higher taxes to fund a $16.5 million combination township hall, multipurpose senior center and community hub appears to have been rejected by voters.

Unofficial results as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, with provisional and late-arriving mail ballots outstanding, showed nearly two thirds of voters opposed the township issuing bonds to pay for the center to be built on 12 acres donated by the village of Antioch at North Avenue and Nelson Road.

Unofficial results showed 6,516 against the measure compared to 3,632 in favor. The totals included early voting and Election Day and vote-by-mail ballots.

Owners of a home valued at $200,000 would have paid about $106 per year more in taxes for the facility. Officials say the plan was prompted by a need for more space for senior activities and services, but the center was planned to benefit all segments of the community.

Supporters said the center included space for gatherings and recreational activities, community classes, meetings and parties and other elements.

During the campaign, residents were urged to "vote yes for progress."

Township Supervisor Tom Shaughnessy said that if the tax hike question was defeated, supporters would regroup and assess the next steps in continued pursuit of the plan.

Township officials said there is a need for space to provide services and programs for an increasing senior population.

The pitch was that residents deserve a place where seniors can participate in programs and activities geared to their interests and physically challenged individuals and children can practice and play in their own community.

The last two tax hike questions in the Antioch area were approved. Voters approved measures for the Antioch Public Library District in November 2020 and in June for the First Fire Protection District of Antioch Township.