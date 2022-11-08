Quigley takes early lead in re-election bid

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley on Tuesday night appears on his way to another term representing Illinois' 5th Congressional District.

Quigley, of Chicago, was leading Republican challenger Tommy Hanson and independent Jerico Matias Cruz, both also of Chicago, with less than 25% of the vote counted, unofficial results showed.

Quigley had 14,470 votes, Hanson had 11,306 votes and Cruz had 418.

Quigley has represented the 5th since 2009. He defeated Hanson in 2018 and 2020.

The district includes the north side of Chicago, and suburbs in both Cook and Lake counties.