Palatine police holding winter clothing drive

The Palatine Police Department is collecting new and gently used coats and winter clothing for PATH (Palatine Assisting Through Hope), a local organization which provides food, clothing and other basic needs for families in crisis.

Items for all ages can be dropped off through Nov. 30 in the large collection box in the police department lobby, 595 N. Hicks Road.

PATH also is in great need of children's clothes, age newborn to 18. The police department will accept those items as well.

For more information, visit the PATH website, www.path-palatine.org/PATH.