Man convicted in Bloomingdale Twp. kickback scheme gets 5 years

A federal judge Tuesday gave a five-year prison sentence to a man convicted for his role in a kickback scheme involving former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

A jury in June convicted Mario Giannini, who worked for Bulldog Earth Movers, at the end of a weeklong trial that featured Czernek's testimony.

Czernek pleaded guilty in March. Czernek's sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 24.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.