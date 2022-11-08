Man convicted in Bloomingdale Twp. kickback scheme gets 5 years
Updated 11/8/2022 5:24 PM
A federal judge Tuesday gave a five-year prison sentence to a man convicted for his role in a kickback scheme involving former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
A jury in June convicted Mario Giannini, who worked for Bulldog Earth Movers, at the end of a weeklong trial that featured Czernek's testimony.
Czernek pleaded guilty in March. Czernek's sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 24.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
