Kwame Raoul takes early lead over Republican Thomas DeVore in AG race

By Barbara Vitello

Legal Affairs Writer

bvitello@dailyherald.com

With 11% of votes counted for Illinois attorney general, incumbent Kwame Raoul, a Chicago Democrat, has a more-than 100,000 vote lead over Downstate lawyer Thomas DeVore.

Counts are 336,543 votes for Raoul to 204,165 votes for the Republican DeVore, from downstate Greenville. Libertarian candidate Daniel K. Robin, a retired attorney, has 10,027 votes.

All vote totals tonight are unofficial.

Crime has dominated the race for attorney general, specifically the constitutionality of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act (SAFE-T Act) which takes effect Jan. 1 and includes the elimination of cash bail; the governor's authority to issue executive orders, including mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and the role of the state's top judicial officer in prosecuting county offenses.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, DeVore challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order authority, which Raoul defended in court.

The candidates also disagreed on the SAFE-T Act, an expansive criminal justice reform that includes changes in police certification, mandates the use of body cameras, strengthens the requirements for the use of deadly force and eliminates cash bail.

DeVore calls the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. He and other critics claim a cashless bail system will make it harder for prosecutors to keep dangerous criminal defendants in custody while they await trial.

Raoul, who is seeking a second term, disagreed although he acknowledged that some elements of the new law need clarification. He said legislators have "already revisited other components of the SAFE-T Act" and believes that the issues surrounding bail will be resolved during the "ordinary legislative process."