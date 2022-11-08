 

Krishnamoorthi leading Dargis in race for 8th Congressional District

  • U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks during his election night party at the Wyndham Garden Schaumburg Hotel and Conference Center. He currently leads Republican challenger Chris Dargis.

      U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks during his election night party at the Wyndham Garden Schaumburg Hotel and Conference Center. He currently leads Republican challenger Chris Dargis. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi carries his daughter, Sonia, as he greets supporters during his results watch party at the Wyndham Garden Schaumburg Hotel and Conference Center on Election Day Tuesday.

      U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi carries his daughter, Sonia, as he greets supporters during his results watch party at the Wyndham Garden Schaumburg Hotel and Conference Center on Election Day Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 11/8/2022 9:42 PM

Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg leads with more than half the votes counted in his quest for a fourth term in the U.S. House.

With 57% of the count completed, unofficial results show Krishnamoorthi with 79,918 votes or 58% of the total to the 57,920 votes of Republican challenger Chris Dargis of Palatine.

 

Krishnamoorthi overcame a challenge from progressive candidate Junaid Ahmed in the Democratic primary in late June, while Dargis prevailed in a five-way Republican contest to move on to the general election.

Krishnamoorthi didn't argue over the validity of the 2020 presidential election, but the two candidates expressed widely different views on their preferred fixes of inflation and immigration policy, as well as the implications of the Supreme Court's summer overturn of Roe v. Wade, which had set the nation's stance on abortion rights for half a century.

In August, a bipartisan group of 11 mayors from the 8th District endorsed Krishnamoorthi's candidacy.

Krishnamoorthi's strong campaign funding has been a target of criticism by nearly all his primary and general election opponents since after his first win in 2016. This fall he had a TV commercial in regular rotation while Dargis appeared on the airwaves only in news interviews.

Krishnamoorthi has defended his fundraising success by saying it's required by the district's location within the Chicago area's mass media market.

Like every other, the 8th District's borders shifted somewhat this year from the 2020 U.S. Census data. But it remained largely centered in Schaumburg and still includes areas of northwest Cook, northeast DuPage and northeast Kane counties.

