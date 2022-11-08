Incumbent Lake County sheriff holds lead over challenger

Incumbent Sheriff John Idleburg, a Zion Democrat, holds a considerable lead over challenger Mark A. Vice II, a Round Lake Republican and a Lake County sheriff's deputy, according to unofficial vote totals Tuesday night.

Idleburg has 93,260 votes to Vice's 80,082 votes, according to unofficial tallies. At present, the votes uploaded include all of the early votes and most of the ballots cast on Election Day. The total does not include any of the 52,141 vote-by-mail ballots the county sent to voters.

Idleburg, 66, became the county's first Black sheriff in 2018 by narrowly defeating former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican who served 12 years.

Idleburg won that race by just 137 votes out of 245,633 cast -- a difference of just .06% -- in a race that went to the first large-scale recount in Illinois since 2003 and the first in Lake County.

Vice, 38, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Deputy Union and Fraternal Lodge 66, has served with the office for 16 years. He said Idleburg's support of the SAFE-T Act, a large-scale criminal justice reform bill signed into law in early 2021 that includes ending cash bail in Illinois, has hurt morale in the sheriff's office.

Idleburg's campaign entered October with around $54,800 more in the bank than Vice's campaign, according to state records.

Provisional ballots also have not been included in the unofficial total at this time.