Early results favoring Palatine District 15 referendum

Plum Grove Junior High School in Rolling Meadows would become a middle school, along with four other Palatine Township Elementary District 15 schools, with funding from a $93 million bond referendum voters weighed in on Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo

Early results Tuesday night show voters in Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 are backing a $93 million bond issue that would help pay for facility upgrades, the creation of an all-day kindergarten program and other proposed changes.

With 22 of 72 precincts reporting, the referendum has 6,681 yes votes, about 62.5% of the total, to 4,039 no votes.

In addition to building improvements and all-day kindergarten, the bond issue would help enable district plans to redraw school boundaries and replace junior highs with middle schools that educate sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, officials said.

If approved, the owner of a home with an average market value of $300,000 would pay about $146 more a year in property taxes to the district until the bonds are repaid.

Leading up to Tuesday's vote, the district made an exhaustive effort to provide information on the proposals through numerous community meetings and virtual forums.

Under the proposal, which the district calls Moving 15 Forward, the $93 million bond issue would provide half the $186 million needed to put the plan into effect. The other half would come from existing district sources.

Superintendent Laurie Heinz said all 20 schools in District 15 would benefit if voters approve the request, especially from the addition of full-day kindergarten.

The creation of middle schools would improve student transitions, officials said. Under the proposed configuration, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Hoffman Estates would be converted into a middle school, along with Carl Sandburg, Plum Grove, Walter Sundling and Winston Campus junior high schools.

The proposed boundary changes would give all students access to a neighborhood or near-neighbohood school, create a consistent flow from elementary to middle to high school, and balance enrollment so that schools are neither overcrowded nor underutilized, according to the district.