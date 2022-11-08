Casten, Pekau neck and neck in 6th Congressional race

In what had been predicted to be a tight race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove held a slim lead over Republican challenger Keith Pekau late Tuesday.

With 45% of ballots in the contest for Illinois' 6th District seat counted, Casten was ahead of Orland Park's Pekau 63,025 votes to 62,710, unofficial results showed. That gave Casten barely more than half the total.

The showdown came in a district that was radically redrawn for this election and resulted in Casten facing U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange of what had been the 3rd District in the Democratic primary. Pekau, his town's mayor, won a six-way GOP primary for the right to face Casten.

The resulting matchup was tough, with Pekau hammering Casten and Democratic leaders on crime and the economy.

Casten, in turn, bashed Pekau for publicly criticizing a planned drag bingo event for teens at the Downers Grove Public Library that eventually was canceled because of violent threats. Casten also repeatedly criticized Pekau for siding with -- and accepting an award from -- a suburban group called Awake Illinois that has opposed drag events and has made transphobic social media posts.

Pekau's stance against masking and vaccination mandates during the COVID-19 crisis also drew Casten's ire. The candidates also differed on abortion, gun control and other issues.

Of the pair, Casten was the much more proficient fundraiser. Through mid-October, Team Casten had collected more than $5 million and spent nearly $4.9 million. while Pekau had raised about $1.3 million and spent about $1.2 million.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties.