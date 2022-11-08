Buffalo Grove's new top cop says he plans to build on Casstevens' legacy

Buffalo Grove's new police chief praised his predecessor Monday and said he plans to build on his legacy.

Village officials, area law enforcement leaders and community members welcomed incoming Chief Brian Budds at a reception before Monday's village board meeting.

Later in board chambers, Village Manager Dane Bragg administered the oath of office to the village's new top cop.

Budds used the word "phenomenal" to describe the innovation retiring Chief Steve Casstevens brought to the department during his nearly 10 years as chief.

"I'm really looking forward to building on those established traditions and taking it to a new level," Budds said.

Casstevens formally retires Friday, ending a 46-year law enforcement career that also included stops in Hoffman Estates and Cary.

Budds comes to Buffalo Grove after more than 25 years with the Western Springs Police Department, including the last six as chief. He said community engagement is important to him, noting that in Western Springs he held a Chat with the Chief program that gave him an opportunity to meet with residents and discuss public safety issues.

In making the move to Buffalo Grove, he said the department's larger size and greater resources affords an opportunity to tackle new objectives and achieve new goals.

Budd said he's been impressed so far with what he's seen of the department and its members.

"What has impressed me is their talent and their dedication to the profession and to the community," he said.

Also sworn in Monday was the village's new deputy chief, Michael Rodriguez.

Hired as a patrol officer in 1996, Rodriguez rose in the ranks to become a detective, corporal, sergeant and then lieutenant.

"It's such an honor," Rodriguez said. "This community is amazing, and I am so proud to continue to serve."

A new lieutenant, Robert Broussard, and a new sergeant, Kurt Lowenberg, also took their oaths.

Broussard has worked with the department for 16 years. He was promoted to sergeant in 2015. Among his achievements was being named Officer of the Year for 2013.

A 28-year veteran of the department, Lowenberg has served in the special operations unit and as a member of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System.