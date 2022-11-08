AP calls gubernatorial race for Pritzker

The Associated Press has called the gubernatorial election race for Gov. J.B. Pritzker over state Sen. Darren Bailey with 12% of votes counted,

As of 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, Democrat Pritzker had 60.3% of votes compared to 37% for Republican Bailey, according to unofficial results.

"We have once again prevailed," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said at a celebration in Chicago. "We celebrate, and we declare -- we still have a voice. And we are not yet done making our voices heard."

On most issues during the volatile campaign battle, Xenia farmer Bailey and Chicagoan Pritzker were polar opposites, sparring on abortion rights, crime, the economy and COVID-19 mitigations.

Bailey focused his campaign on crime in Chicago and continually castigated the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail for some crimes as of Jan. 1.

"We have a mess on our hands," he told a cheering crowd in Glen Ellyn Oct. 31. "There is no sense that we should be living as we're living -- in fear. We must and we will repeal the SAFE-T Act."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade in June allowed Pritzker to frame the election around Bailey's opposition to abortion.

"I'm focused on preserving a woman's right to choose and making sure Illinois is a safe haven for people who seek to exercise what I think are basic constitutional rights over their own bodies," he said at an IAPME forum. "Darren Bailey thinks he or politicians should be in the room when a doctor and a woman are making decisions about her health."

Few suburban voters were lukewarm on the gubernatorial race.

Outside a polling site at the Helen Plum Library in Lombard, Lorraine Gluth called herself a "happy Bailey voter." Bailey is "a different person with a different objective. I think it's good to have a change," she said.

Meanwhile, Martin Stark opted for Pritzker because "I think he handled the COVID situation as best as he could handle it. Seems like everything's going well. I'm the type of voter 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it.'"

While Pritzker had an easy June 28 primary, Bailey faced a six-way race. But his unapologetic conservatism struck a chord with the GOP base who handed him a victory with 57.5% of votes.

Many establishment Republicans and megadonors, like hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, supported moderate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, and when Bailey won, they spent the general election on the sidelines.

That left Bailey at a significant cash disadvantage in a blue state with Hyatt hotel heir Pritzker able to pour millions into his race.