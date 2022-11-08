7-year-old girl wounded in Waukegan shootout

A 7-year-old girl was wounded during a shootout Monday night between people in two vehicles in Waukegan.

About 9 p.m., officers were called to a hospital after the wounded girl was brought to an emergency room, police said. She is expected to survive.

Investigators said the girl was inside a white Chevrolet SUV driven by Mark Ramirez, 25, of Waukegan.

According to authorities, Ramirez was heading east on Washington Street from Butrick Street when he encountered a light-colored older sedan. Ramirez and someone in the other vehicle began to exchange gunfire shortly afterward, authorities said.

Investigators said they recovered a handgun inside the SUV and numerous shell casings on Washington Street.

Ramirez, whose SUV also was carrying a 24-year-old woman and two other children, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. He's being held on $1 million bail.

Police are still looking for the sedan and its occupants. Anyone with information should call police at (847) 360-9001.