'They're there. You just don't see them': Why you might notice more coyotes this time of year

A coyote is caught on camera at Captain Daniel Wright Woods Forest Preserve in Mettawa. Coyotes will be more visible between now and February as youngsters leave home to establish their own territories. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserve District

A coyote lurks at Danada Forest Preserve in Wheaton. While always present, coyotes are more visible this time of year as youngsters look for mates and new homes. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

You may see more coyotes between now and February as youngsters hit the road to look for mates and establish their own territories after leaving the dens where they grew up.

It's also why your town, county or local forest preserve district may be dispensing information about coyotes, their habits, how to coexist, and contacts for who to call and when.

"We're trying to stay ahead of concerns and calls," said Dan Thompson, an ecologist with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Just because coyotes will be more visible in coming months doesn't mean there are more of them, experts say.

"They're there. You just don't see them. Coyotes are everywhere in the Chicago area," Thompson said.

With most areas already occupied, young coyotes are forced to move around. They become more evident in winter as they forage for food with less vegetation and fewer places to hide.

Coyotes rarely are dangerous to people, according to Lake County officials; they're naturally afraid of us.

Education is important to allaying fears about coyotes, which are regarded by some only as predators out to snatch their dogs, experts say.

While uncommon, coyotes can target dogs to eliminate perceived competition for territory, Thompson said, and because of the seasonal increase in activity, people with pets especially should be vigilant.

Most times dogs and coyotes coexist without issues, experts say.

"A coyote doesn't want anything to do with us. But a dog walker -- a coyote is curious," said Eric Ness, wildlife ecologist with the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Two coyotes appear on a hiking trail at the Fox River Forest Preserve in Port Barrington.

One behavior worth noting is when a coyote follows a person, typically walking a dog, according to Ness.

"This feels very eerie and like you're being stalked but is actually the coyote escorting the dog-walker out of their territory," he said.

When approached by a coyote, yell and clap your hands if you feel threatened, or throw rocks or sticks at it to reinforce its fear of humans, Ness said.

Thompson said coyotes are an essential part of the ecosystem.

"We need and want them here. We can coexist but need to maintain their natural fear," he said.

Losing that can lead to encounters close to home. The main reason that happens and a top no-no for homeowners is feeding wildlife.

"That's our biggest concern," said Chris Anchor, senior wildlife biologist with the Forest Preserves of Cook County. "No matter where you live in northeastern Illinois, including the city of Chicago, your house is in a coyote territory."

Animals, including coyotes, are "very, very active" this time of year because they're trying to put on as much fat as possible, Anchor said.

Bowls of pet food, unsecured garbage cans, scraps near the grill, fallen fruit under trees or shrubs, or bird seed that attracts mice or voles -- coyote favorites -- establishes your yard as a preferred part of the coyote's territory and go-to spot.

"That ensures the activity will be focused on your yard," Thompson said. "Every encounter that's not aggressive, slowly they habituate and lose their natural fear."

That can be a problem when a smaller dog barks vigorously to defend its home turf. The coyote views that as the dog wanting to pick a fight, Thompson said.

"There are some dogs really pushing the envelope," he said. "The coyote will address that."

For more information on coyotes, visit Wildlife Illinois; the Lake County Forest Preserve District; Forest Preserve District of DuPage County; Cook County Forest Preserves; or, the Urban Coyote Research Project.