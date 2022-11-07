Chicago city council approves Lightfoot's $16.4 billion budget by 32-18 vote

Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks to reporters after she voted in the midterm election at NEIU El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago Sun-Times via AP

A divided Chicago city council on Monday handed Mayor Lori Lightfoot the $16.4 billion 2023 budget that will serve as her reelection platform amid complaints that it shortchanges public safety, climate change and her own progressive promises.

Lightfoot cut in half a property tax increase tied to the rate of inflation, then eliminated that $42.7 million increase altogether, perhaps to pave the way for the easiest budget vote of a four-year term marred by the pandemic and civil unrest.

It didn't quite turn out that way. The vote was a closer than expected 32-18 on both the budget itself and the revenue ordinance that supports the annual spending plan. The city's annual property tax levy passed by an even closer vote of 29-21.

