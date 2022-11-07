Bail denied for man charged with stabbing man over volume of cellphone

A man has been charged with aggravated battery, accused of stabbing a man in the head during an argument.

Bail was denied Saturday for Wilfredo Gonzalez, 46, of the 2000 block of Leeward Lane in Hanover Park.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, police were called to the home Gonzalez and the victim shared. The two live in the basement of the home, along with the victim's 7-year-old daughter, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The men were fighting about the volume on Gonzalez's cellphone. Authorities say Gonzalez kicked the victim in the face, walked to the opposite side of the room, picked up a butcher knife and stabbed the victim in the head.

The victim received 10 staples to close a 4-inch cut on his head and three staples to close a cut on one of his hands.

Gonzalez also was charged with armed violence.

His next court date is Nov. 28. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison.