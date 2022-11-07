Around a dozen children harmed by pepper spray at Zion day care

An argument between two mothers at a Zion day care ended in one woman using pepper spray on the other, leading to around a dozen children coming into contact with the irritating aerosol spray, Lake County sheriff's officials said Monday evening.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said the children who received residual contamination from the pepper spray were seen by paramedics at the scene and none needed to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the argument was an allegation that one of the woman's child had scratched the other, Covelli said.

The woman who used the pepper spray fled from the day care, which is on the 38000 block of North Sheridan Road, and has not yet been apprehended by police, Covelli said.