Wind gusts tear roof membrane off Elk Grove apartment building

Strong wind gusts tore the roof membrane off a 60-unit apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday leading to an emergency evacuation of residents, authorities said.

With reported gusts of some 50 mph at nearby O'Hare International Airport, the 100-by-200-foot membrane became dislodged from the roof of the 5-story brick building at 1037 Charlela Lane. Fire and police department first responders were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the building, which is just west of Interstate 290 and north of Devon Avenue.

More than half the membrane was hanging over the side of the building by the time emergency crews arrived. A roofing company hired by the property manager later removed it and was determining what repairs were needed and when residents could return, according to Elk Grove Village Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Rishling.

No injuries were reported. But officials decided to evacuate the entire building as a precaution, he said.

"We evacuated the building because of the storms that were coming in," Rishling said. "We're getting some pretty good gusts."

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene and was working to set up temporary housing for residents. The Red Cross provided a warming shelter and food on Saturday afternoon.

The entire Chicago area was under a high wind warning until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which said southwest winds were producing gusts of more than 70 mph in some areas.

The gusts caused a ground delay of flights at O'Hare, with arrivals delayed on average five hours, and departures from the airport delayed about an hour, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.